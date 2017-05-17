“Grey's Anatomy” firefighter spin-off lands series order on ABC

PanARMENIAN.Net - ABC has handed out a straight-to-series order to a "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off centering on Seattle firehouse. The new series hails from "Grey's Anatomy" showrunner Stacy McKee, who also serves as executive producer alongside Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, AceShowbiz reports.

"No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and 'Grey's' signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff," said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey.

The untitled spin-off follows the group of heroic firefighters. The first episode of the series will be launched as a planted spin-off and airs as part of an episode of ABC's long-running medical drama.

The spin-off marks the second show spinning off "Grey's Anatomy". Previously, ABC aired another "Grey's" spin-off, "Private Practice", which revolves around Kate Walsh's character, Dr. Addison Montgomery. The show ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2013.

McKee will write the script for the firehouse spin-off. The new series joins "For the People" as another Shonda-produced series, which is picked up on the network for 2017-2018 season.

The news of "Grey's" new spin-off comes in the wake of ABC's announcement of "Scandal", which is set to end after season 7.