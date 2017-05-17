Foo Fighters debut new song “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” (video)
May 17, 2017 - 13:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foo Fighters debuted a brand new track from their upcoming new album last night, NMe said. Check out ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’ below.
Frontman Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins were performing at benefit show ‘Acoustic 4 A Cure IV’ in San Francisco with Wallflowers keyboardist Rami Jaffee, when they aired the sombre and blues-driven anthem.
“I figured on the way up here, I thought ‘let’s play a news song man’,” said Grohl introducing the track. “We’ve never played this song in front of anybody. It’s called ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’.”
While Grohl has also recently been promoting his mother Virginia’s new book, the Foos are believed to be spending most of 2017 recording their new album.
Last year, drummer Taylor Hawkins told NME: “We will make a new record at some point. We won’t really be ready until Dave’s ready to go. It’s on the books, so we’ll definitely be playing. We never really know, we just wait for a text from Dave saying ‘hey, let’s go down to the studio.”
Foo Fighters will also be headlining Glastonbury 2017 alongside Radiohead and Ed Sheeran – with Royal Blood, Haim, The National, Katy Perry, The xx, Boy Better Know, Stormzy and more also set to perform.
