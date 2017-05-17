First look at Keanu Reeves in “Siberia” thriller

PanARMENIAN.Net - Keanu Reeves heads to Siberia in his new thriller, as seen in this first-look photo, debuting exclusively at The Hollywood Reporter.

Reeves stars as Lucas, an American diamond merchant who travels to Russia to sell rare blue diamonds of questionable origin. There, he finds himself in a love-obsessed relationship with Katya, a Russian cafe owner played by Ana Ularu.

As the love affair thickens, Lucas falls deeper into the dubious diamond-trade negotiation and struggles to disentangle himself from the Siberian journey in which he has put himself.

Matthew Ross (Frank & Lola) directs Siberia, which is currently in production, from a script by Scott B. Smith.

The thriller is produced by Stephen Hamel, Reeves, Gabriela Bacher, Braden Aftergood and David Hansen.

IM Global is handling international sales at the Cannes Film Festival.