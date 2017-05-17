// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh unveils footage of preventive actions against Azerbaijan (video)

Karabakh unveils footage of preventive actions against Azerbaijan
 May 17, 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - In response to Azerbaijan’s military operations along the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) contact line on May 16 and the following night, Artsakh Defense Army troops took preventive measures.

As a result, the Azerbaijani side sustained losses, Karabakh army said citing relevant services.

The video footage published by the Artsakh armed forces reveals the an Azeri weapons emplacement, a communication management hub and a charging machine for Osa missile system were destroyed.

