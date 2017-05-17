Armenia opposition party submits crime report over Yerevan elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party of Armenia has submitted a crime report to the police, the party said in a statement.

“Taking into account that the law enforcement bodies did have information on the use of force against Zaruhi Postanjyan and Lilit Drampyan but initiated no criminal proceedings, Zaruhi Postanjyan is submitting a crime report," the statement said.

The daughter of mayoral candidate Postanjyan was detained and hospitalized as a result of police violence after the two women entered one of the campaign offices of the ruling Republican Party (RPA) and refused to leave it. They demanded that those inside revealed what papers they were allegedly hiding in one of the drawers.

Video footage posted online showed police dragging Postanjyan and her daughter out of the campaign office.