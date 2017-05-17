Netflix to develop "The Witcher" series

PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix will develop and produce a new show based on The Witcher Saga, the series of eight novels by Andrzej Sapkowski that inspired the hugely popular CD Projekt Red RPG games, IGN reveals.

Sapkowski - who does not profit from the game series - will serve as a creative consultant on the series. “I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories," he explained in a press release, "staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing."

Tomas Baginski - who directed the intro videos for all three Witcher games, as well as the Cyberpunk 2077 teaser trailer - will direct at least one episode per season.

It's not clear as yet what specific stories the series will follow. Executive producers Sean Daniel and Jason Brown (The Expanse), said: “The Witcher stories follow an unconventional family that comes together to fight for truth in a dangerous world. The characters are original, funny and constantly surprising and we can’t wait to bring them to life at Netflix, the perfect home for innovative storytelling.”

Platige Image, a Polish production and visual effects house will co-produce. Executive producers Baginski and Jarek Sawko emphasised that the books' subtexts will not be lost in the adaptation: "There is a moral and intellectual depth in these books which goes beyond genre. It is a story about today and today’s challenges, hidden under a fantasy cover. It is a story about us, about the monster and the hero inside all of our hearts.”

No release date, casting, or further directorial choices have been revealed at time of writing.