Netflix to develop "The Witcher" series
May 17, 2017 - 16:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix will develop and produce a new show based on The Witcher Saga, the series of eight novels by Andrzej Sapkowski that inspired the hugely popular CD Projekt Red RPG games, IGN reveals.
Sapkowski - who does not profit from the game series - will serve as a creative consultant on the series. “I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories," he explained in a press release, "staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing."
Tomas Baginski - who directed the intro videos for all three Witcher games, as well as the Cyberpunk 2077 teaser trailer - will direct at least one episode per season.
It's not clear as yet what specific stories the series will follow. Executive producers Sean Daniel and Jason Brown (The Expanse), said: “The Witcher stories follow an unconventional family that comes together to fight for truth in a dangerous world. The characters are original, funny and constantly surprising and we can’t wait to bring them to life at Netflix, the perfect home for innovative storytelling.”
Platige Image, a Polish production and visual effects house will co-produce. Executive producers Baginski and Jarek Sawko emphasised that the books' subtexts will not be lost in the adaptation: "There is a moral and intellectual depth in these books which goes beyond genre. It is a story about today and today’s challenges, hidden under a fantasy cover. It is a story about us, about the monster and the hero inside all of our hearts.”
No release date, casting, or further directorial choices have been revealed at time of writing.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia willing to hand over its records of Trump's talks with Lavrov, Kislyak Putin said he had “no other explanation” as to why Trump came under attack other than “political schizophrenia.”
Armenia opposition party submits crime report over Yerevan elections Video footage posted online showed police dragging Zaruhi Postanjyan and her daughter out of the campaign office.
Karabakh unveils footage of preventive actions against Azerbaijan (video) In response to Azerbaijan’s military operations along the Artsakh contact line, Artsakh Defense Army troops took preventive measures.
No figures set for Brexit bill, EU negotiator says "The figures will depend on the methodology we adopt and the actual date of the UK's exit. It is not (me) who will set a figure," he said.