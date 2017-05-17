Nikol Pashinyan to head YELQ bloc faction in Armenian parliament

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan will head YELQ bloc’s parliamentary faction in the 6th Convocation National Assembly, the bloc said in a statement on Wednesday, May 17.

The Arrmenian National Assembly will convene its first session on Thursday.

Following parliamentary elections on April 2, four Armenian political forces made it to the National Assembly.

According to the final assessment of elections provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.