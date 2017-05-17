OSCE Chairman-in-Office set to visit South Caucasus this year
May 17, 2017 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Austrian foreign minister Sebastian Kurz plans to visit the South Caucasus region this year, his office said on Wednesday, May 17.
No exact dates were revealed though.
Kurz in March urged the parties to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to renew engagement in the political settlement process.
“The fighting and the violence we witnessed one year ago – the worst in the past two decades – caused destruction, suffering and human losses. It was a vivid reminder of how quickly the machinery of war can undermine efforts for peace. On this occasion, we call on all sides to refrain from any actions that jeopardize the ceasefire. All sides must live up to their commitment to strictly observe their international humanitarian obligations – war crimes can never be justified,” said Kurz.
The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs held talks with Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, president Serzh Sargsyan and Karabakh leader Bako Sahakyan in late March.
