"Battle of the Sexes" new trailer features Emma Stone, Steve Carell (video)
May 17, 2017 - 17:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first trailer for Emma Stone and Steve Carell-starring "Battle of the Sexes" has been released by Fox Searchlight. Set in 1973, the film chronicles the tennis match between athletes Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, which sparked a global conversation on gender quality back then, AceShowbiz said.
The trailer offers a look at chauvinistic Riggs (Carell) and feminist King (Stone). "Don't get me wrong, I love women in the bedroom and in the kitchen," says Carell somewhere in the trailer. Elsewhere, King says, "I'm a tennis player who happens to be a woman. And by the way, I shave my legs."
Besides showing a few scenes on the court, the trailer offers a look at more personal battles which King and Riggs have to deal with. King has to face sexuality problems, while Riggs has to protect his reputation and try to relive his glory days.
"Battle of the Sexes" is directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, who both helmed "Ruby Sparks" and "Little Miss Sunshine". Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy, who wrote "Slumdog Millionaire", "127 Hours" and "Everest", writes the script.
Also starring in "Battle of the Sexes" are Sarah Silverman, Alan Cumming, Natalie Morales, Andrea Riseborough, Elisabeth Shuw and Austin Stowell. The film is set to hit U.S. theaters on September 22.
