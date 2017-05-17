Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc names new parliament deputy speaker
May 17, 2017 - 17:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mikayel Melkumyan from Tsarukyan bloc was named one of three deputy speakers of 6th Convocation National Assembly, the bloc’s secretary Vahe Enfiajyan said on Wednesday, May 17.
Also, Naira Zohrabyan, Vardevan Grigoryan and Vardan Bostanjyan will head three of the new parliament’s committees, A1+ says.
RPA will name the two other deputy speakers and the speaker of parliament.
Following parliamentary elections on April 2, four Armenian political forces made it to the National Assembly.
According to the final assessment of elections provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.
