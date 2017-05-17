Humans and apes battling in “War for the Planet of the Ape” final trailer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fox has released the final trailer for "War for the Planet of the Apes". The film is set two years after the event in 2014's "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and will see violence as well as Woody Harrelson's ruthless Colonel, AceShowbiz said.

"Years from now, your children will ask what you did in the greatest war and you can tell them 'I fought to protect this world,' " says Harrelson's Colonel. The intense battles between human and apes, which are mostly set amid the snow, are later glimpsed in the trailer. At the end of the video, Andy Serkis' ape leader says, "I did not start this war. But I will finish it."

Matt Reeves, who directed "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes", returned to helm the movie, with Mark Bomback writing the script. Also starring in the movie are Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer and Terry Notary.

In "War for the Planet of the Apes", the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

"War for the Planet of the Apes" is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 14.