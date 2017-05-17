Google Assistant voice control comes to GE connected appliances
May 17, 2017 - 18:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - You may want to practice saying "Ok Google" if you have GE WiFi-connected appliances in your home. Just as Bloomberg reported a few days ago, GE worked with the tech titan to integrate Google Assistant into its system. Now, you can use the voice-activated helper through Google Home, a Pixel or other select Android phones to operate various smart appliances. Take note that the big G's Assistant can't exactly control the devices directly. Your commands work by going through Geneva, the skill GE developed when it launched Amazon Alexa integration for its appliances in September last year, Engadget said.
That's the reason why your commands will have to start with the phrase "Ok Google, ask Geneva Home..." For instance, you can control the fridge by saying "Ok Google, ask Geneva Home to make hot water" or "to set the freezer to -3 degrees." You can ask Geneva "to set [the oven's] cook timer for 20 minutes," "to set the water heater to 110 degrees" or "to turn the air conditioner to 72."
If you want to check on, say, your laundry's status, you can also ask Google and Geneva if your laundry is already clean and dry. You can do something else while the dishwasher does its job and simply ask when the dishwasher will be finished, though you can also choose to get automatic notifications for each task. To be safe, however, you can't control features that require constant supervision with voice commands, such as cooking on the stovetop. If you want a futuristic, voice-activated home, Assistant integration could help bring you closer to fulfilling that dream despite its limitations.
GE Appliances VP Liz VerSchure said in a statement:
"Everyone's busy these days and our consumers are looking for simpler and more convenient ways to control their home, especially when busy in the kitchen or working around the house. Integrating our full suite of connected appliances with the Google Assistant makes it easier for owners to control their appliances and get on with their day."
