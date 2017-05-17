A24 teams Jonah Hill and Martin Scorsese together on “Uncut Gems”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jonah Hill is attached to star in the thriller “Uncut Gems” with Scott Rudin on board to produce. Josh and Benny Safdie will direct, Variety said.

A24 has acquired the worldwide rights with Eli Bush of Scott Rudin Productions producing along with Sebastian Bear-McClard and Oscar Boyson from Elara Pictures. Martin Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff will be executive producers.

Plot details are vague other then the movie being set in the New York City Diamond District. The film is based on the screenplay by Ronald Bronstein and the Safdies.

A24 is planning to take the film to Cannes to sell to international markets.

This will mark the second pic Hill and Rudin are currently developing, with Rudin also producing Hill’s directorial debut “Mid 90s.”

The film would mark another dramatic turn for Hill, who was just nominated for Golden Globe for his comedy “War Dogs.” Hill will next star in the upcoming movie “The Ballad of Richard Jewell” with Leonardo DiCaprio, which Hill will produce. He is also set to star in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s TV series “Maniac” with Emma Stone.

Hill recently wrapped production on the Gus Van Sant film “He Won’t Get Far on Foot” opposite Joaquin Phoenix.