“Ingrid Goes West” to close L.A. Film Festival
May 17, 2017 - 18:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ingrid Goes West has been set as the closing night film at the L.A. Film Festival, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The dark comedy from director Matt Spicer, which is set for an Aug. 11 release, stars Aubrey Plaza as the obsessive and unstable titular woman who secretly moves to Los Angeles to get close to Taylor Sloane, an Instagram lifestyle guru played by Elizabeth Olsen.
As previously announced, the Film Independent fest will open with the world premiere of Colin Trevorrow's The Book of Henry while Sundance hit Brigsby Bear will act as the gala screening.
"Being able to bookend the festival with strong female leads was a deliberate choice,” said festival director Jennifer Cochis. “These women aren’t a love interest or a small plot point, they are driving the narratives of both our opening and closing night films."
The L.A. Film Fest will run June 14-22, with screenings taking place at ArcLight Cinemas in Culver City as well as in Hollywood and Santa Monica.
