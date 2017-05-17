RPA unveils nominees for posts of parliament speaker, deputy speakers

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will nominate Ara Babloyan for the post of the National Assembly speaker, and Eduard Sharmazanov and Arpine Hovhannisyan for those of the deputy speakers, Sharmazanov himself told reporters.

As reported earlier, the third deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament will become Mikayel Melkumyan from Tsarukyan bloc.

Babloyan is a pediatric urologist, who was first elected a member of parliament in 2007. Sharmazanov has been a lawmaker since 2007 and deputy speaker since 2012. Hovhannisyan was elected deputy of the National Assembly in 2012 and was in 2015 appointed the minister of justice.

Also, six other MPs from RPA will head various committees.