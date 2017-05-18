Armenia ready for compromise; no unilateral concessions on Karabakh
May 18, 2017 - 12:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is ready for compromise and never for unilateral concessions to reach a peaceful solution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, president Serzh Sargsyan told the first session of the 6th convocation National Assembly.
According to Sargsyan, various political parties and blocs weighed in on the issue during their election campaigns, citing one of the previously discussed settlement options as the best one, which, according to Sargsyan, is far from reality.
“Armenia has on numerous occasions expressed support for resolving the issue through compromise, which stipulates for the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination,” Sargsyan said, adding that this approach is reflected in the Kazan document.
“Although Azerbaijan rejected the deal, the paper nevertheless remains the current working document.”
Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh which claimed hundreds of lives on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.
Top stories
Also, Naira Zohrabyan, Vardevan Grigoryan and Vardan Bostanjyan will head three of the new parliament’s committees.
The socially vulnerable residentswill receive AMD 15,000 each, which Pashinyan said will help “get rid of the vote-buying practice.”
President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree to relieve Yuri Khachaturov of the position of the secretary of the National Security Council.
Armenians and Turks seem to forget that the United States has recognized the Armenian Genocide at the highest levels, the publisher says.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Topic
Latest news
Band formed by Gorillaz and Klaxons members announce debut gig As well as playing guitar with Gorillaz, Jeff Wootton has also played live with The Last Shadow Puppets, Beady Eye and Damon Albarn.
First promo art for “Hellboy” reboot unveiled "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" is reportedly aiming for an R-Rating and will have a horror movie style.
Turkey wants ouster of U.S. envoy for anti-IS coalition President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Star Trek: Discovery” unveils epic 1st trailer, photos and poster (video) The lavishly produced trailer later offers a glimpse of a dark and sleek new starship bridge, the royal blue Starfleet uniforms as well as introduces Lt. Saru.