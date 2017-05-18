Armenia ready for compromise; no unilateral concessions on Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is ready for compromise and never for unilateral concessions to reach a peaceful solution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, president Serzh Sargsyan told the first session of the 6th convocation National Assembly.

According to Sargsyan, various political parties and blocs weighed in on the issue during their election campaigns, citing one of the previously discussed settlement options as the best one, which, according to Sargsyan, is far from reality.

“Armenia has on numerous occasions expressed support for resolving the issue through compromise, which stipulates for the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination,” Sargsyan said, adding that this approach is reflected in the Kazan document.

“Although Azerbaijan rejected the deal, the paper nevertheless remains the current working document.”

Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh which claimed hundreds of lives on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.