Grizzly Bear announce long-awaited fifth album, “Painted Ruins” (video)
May 18, 2017 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Grizzly Bear have announced their long-awaited fifth album, ‘Painted Ruins’, while also releasing a new song and confirming a slew of UK and Ireland tour dates, NME said.
The Brooklyn four-piece have returned after a five-year absence with the new record, which follows 2012’s ‘Shields’. That album followed their break-out third LP ‘Vecktamist’, which was released in 2009 and contained the popular single ‘Two Weeks’.
Set to arrive on August 18 via RCA, Grizzly Bear’s ‘Painted Ruins’ was produced by the band’s bassist Chris Taylor. After revealing its lead single, ‘Three Rings’, earlier this month, the band on May 17 shared a second song from the album – listen to ‘Mourning Sound’ and see the tracklist for ‘Painted Ruins’ below.
‘Painted Ruins’:
01 Wasted Acres 02 Mourning Sound 03 Four Cypresses 04 Three Rings 05 Losing All Sense 06 Aquarian 07 Cut-Out 08 Glass Hillside 09 Neighbors 10 Systole 11 Sky Took Hold
Grizzly Bear have also announced a string of UK and Ireland tour dates to accompany the arrival of ‘Painted Ruins’, kicking off in Dublin on October 5.
October
5 – Vicar Street, Dublin 6 – Albert Hall, Manchester 8 – O2 ABC, Glasgow 9 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
Following Donald Trump‘s victory in the US Presidential Election last November, Grizzly Bear frontman Ed Droste launched a fierce tirade against the now-President.
“‘Trump’s America’ is a continuation of white supremacy,” Droste wrote on Instagram. “I CANNOT deal with whites that feel ‘marginalized’. This country is built on blood, and all y’all ‘make America great again’ idiots are literally harkening back to a fictional idea of the past.”
