Tilda Swinton as a villain in Netflix's “Okja” first trailer

PanARMENIAN.Net - First trailer for Bong Joon-ho's "Okja" has been released for the audience's viewing pleasure. The trailer offers a better look at Tilda Swinton's villainous character as well as shows glimpses of thrilling scenes involving the titular animal, AceShowbiz said.

Also starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ahn Seo-hyun, Paul Dano, Steven Yeun, Shirley Anderson and Lily Collins, the Netflix-produced film follows a little girl named Mija who tries to save her animal friend Okja from an evil multinational corporation.

The first part of the trailer is set to a calming music and Lucy Mirando's (Swinton) voice, before showing glimpses of animal abuse. "They need to taste good," says Mirando. The video later sees glimpses of Mija's attempts to save Okja and Mirando's insecurity when she finds out about the little girl. "That farmer girl is going to destroy us," Mirando says.

With no particular plan but single-minded in intent, Mija sets out on a rescue mission, but her already daunting journey quickly becomes more complicated when she crosses paths with disparate groups of capitalists, demonstrators and consumers, each battling to control the fate of Okja...while all Mija wants to do is bring her friend home.

Swinton has opened up about her character in a recent interview with The Wrap, saying that Lucy Mirando is a "liar." "Lucy Mirando is heir to a rotten great fortune built on the corrupt and morally repugnant initiatives carried out by her father," explained Swinton.

The Oscar winner later added, "She will stop at nothing, certainly not the truth, in the pursuit of this aim: She is a liar, from start to finish. However, Lucy is not a great actress, has precious little natural charisma and needs to force the shtick to a somewhat painful degree. The spotlight is not her natural habitat and the sense of disconnect is palpable."

"Okja" is set to be released in U.S. theaters on June 28.