Daniel Radcliffe set for prison-break drama “Escape From Pretoria”
May 18, 2017 - 14:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Daniel Radcliffe has signed on to true-life prison-break drama “Escape From Pretoria”, which worldwide sales company The Works will introduce to buyers in Cannes. The film re-teams the actor with “Harry Potter” producer David Barron, Variety said.
Radcliffe will star as Tim Jenkin, one of two 20-something white South Africans branded as terrorists and imprisoned in 1978 for being involved in covert anti-apartheid operations for the African National Congress. Jailed in the Pretoria Maximum Security Prison, the pair decide to send the regime a clear message and plan an escape.
The film is written and directed by Francis Annan and based on Jenkin’s autobiography “Inside Out: Escape From Pretoria Prison.”
“Political without being polemical, ‘Escape From Pretoria’ is a rare combination of genre and drama, and I am delighted to bring together the potent combination of Daniel Radcliffe and Francis Annan on this astonishing true story,” said Barron.
The film is produced by Barron alongside Mark Blaney and Jackie Sheppard of Footprint Films and co-produced by The Works Film and Television Group. Martin McCabe, Deepak Sikka and Mick Southworth will serve as executive producers for The Works.
“Escape From Pretoria” is scheduled to begin production on location in South Africa in early 2018.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
NA speaker nominee vows better ties between authorities and opposition He hailed Armenia’s transition to a parliamentary system of governance which, according to him, envisages more responsibility.
Turkey wants ouster of U.S. envoy for anti-IS coalition President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
Benedict Cumberbatch’s company to adapt novel “The End We Start From” The book, published by Picador this week, follows a new mother and her newborn, who are turned into refugees following an environmental crisis.
200,000 more people could flee Mosul as fighting intensifies: UN As military operations intensify and move closer to Mosul’s Old City area, we expect that up to 200,000 more people will flee,” Lise Grande said.