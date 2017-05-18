First promo art for “Hellboy” reboot unveiled
May 18, 2017 - 14:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - First promo art for "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" has been unveiled. The promo art makes its way out via IGN and is currently displayed at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, AceShowbiz said.
The intriguing image is drawn by "Hellboy" creator Mike Mignola, offering an awesome look at the titular character. The title of the "Hellboy" reboot is written at the bottom of the poster.
"Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" is reportedly aiming for an R-Rating and will have a horror movie style. Mignola has said that "Game of Thrones" director Neil Marshall is in talks to helm the movie, with Millennium Media being in negotiations to produce and "Stranger Things" star David Harbour playing Hellboy.
The iconic character, who is a demon summoned from hell to Earth by Nazi scientists, was created by Mignola in 1993. Hellboy is later discovered by the Allies and eventually works for Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense to fight against dark forces.
A character called Queen of Blood will seemingly appear in "Hellboy" movie reboot. In the comics, she is a powerful British Witch who is also known as The Lady in the Lake.
The new "Hellboy" film won't be connected to the previous films. It reportedly won't bring back director Guillermo del Toro and previous Hellboy depicter Ron Perlman either.
