Band formed by Gorillaz and Klaxons members announce debut gig
May 18, 2017 - 15:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Youth Of The Apocalypse, the band formed by members of Gorillaz and Klaxons, have announced plans for their debut gig, NME reports.
The six piece, who consist of Klaxons’ Jamie Reynolds, Gorillaz guitarist Jeff Wooton and Gorillaz bass player Seye Adelekan, drummer Jay Sharrock, DJ Twiggy Garcia and New York rapper Young Lazurus, are playing their first show at the Great Escape festival in Brighton this Friday. They will be onstage at the Hope N Ruin at 10.30pm.
The band unveiled the first line-up photo on their Twitter and Instagram.com accounts on May 16.
Wootton and Reynolds talked to NME about the project last November, saying that they were planning to release music in 2017.
“We’re taking different backgrounds and cultures and trying to push music forward,” said Wootton. “It’s a perfect time now with what’s going on in the world and everything else. Me and Jamie have great chemistry together and it’s really magical. It’s very fast. You think of great bands like The Smiths and it’s always fast. This has certainly been like that. It feels like something’s bubbling.”
As well as playing guitar with Gorillaz, Wootton has also played live with The Last Shadow Puppets, Beady Eye and Damon Albarn.
