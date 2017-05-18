NA speaker nominee vows better ties between authorities and opposition

PanARMENIAN.Net - A candidate for the post of the National Assembly speaker, Ara Babloyan from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) pledged to do his best for better ties between authorities and the opposition.

Addressing the parliament, Babloyan said all his steps "will stem from the interests of the state and the nation.”

He hailed Armenia’s transition to a parliamentary system of governance which, according to him, envisages more responsibility, hard and consistent work.

According to Babloyan, elections to the National Assembly were well-structured as a result of the political will, expressed both by the authorities and the opposition.

“I’ll do everything possible to strengthen cooperation between the authorities and the opposition which will further boost Armenia’s development and progress,” Babloyan said.

Babloyan is a pediatric urologist who was first elected the National Assembly in 2007.