NA speaker nominee vows better ties between authorities and opposition
May 18, 2017 - 15:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A candidate for the post of the National Assembly speaker, Ara Babloyan from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) pledged to do his best for better ties between authorities and the opposition.
Addressing the parliament, Babloyan said all his steps "will stem from the interests of the state and the nation.”
He hailed Armenia’s transition to a parliamentary system of governance which, according to him, envisages more responsibility, hard and consistent work.
According to Babloyan, elections to the National Assembly were well-structured as a result of the political will, expressed both by the authorities and the opposition.
“I’ll do everything possible to strengthen cooperation between the authorities and the opposition which will further boost Armenia’s development and progress,” Babloyan said.
Babloyan is a pediatric urologist who was first elected the National Assembly in 2007.
Top stories
Also, Naira Zohrabyan, Vardevan Grigoryan and Vardan Bostanjyan will head three of the new parliament’s committees.
The socially vulnerable residentswill receive AMD 15,000 each, which Pashinyan said will help “get rid of the vote-buying practice.”
President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree to relieve Yuri Khachaturov of the position of the secretary of the National Security Council.
Armenians and Turks seem to forget that the United States has recognized the Armenian Genocide at the highest levels, the publisher says.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Band formed by Gorillaz and Klaxons members announce debut gig As well as playing guitar with Gorillaz, Jeff Wootton has also played live with The Last Shadow Puppets, Beady Eye and Damon Albarn.
First promo art for “Hellboy” reboot unveiled "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" is reportedly aiming for an R-Rating and will have a horror movie style.
Turkey wants ouster of U.S. envoy for anti-IS coalition President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Star Trek: Discovery” unveils epic 1st trailer, photos and poster (video) The lavishly produced trailer later offers a glimpse of a dark and sleek new starship bridge, the royal blue Starfleet uniforms as well as introduces Lt. Saru.