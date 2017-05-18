The Beatles confirm new release of legendary album

PanARMENIAN.Net - Giles Martin, son of The Beatles producer George Martin, has confirmed plans to re-mix the band’s 1968 work ‘White Album’, NME reports.

To mark the 50th anniversary of ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, Martin worked alongside engineer Sam Okell to re-mix the album in stereo. Speaking on Radcliffe and Maconie’s BBC Radio 6 Music show, he appeared to confirm plans to do the same for ‘White Album’.

Asked if there was more material in the Beatles’ archive to remaster, he joked: “I kind of hope not,” before adding: “‘White Album’, which will be the next release – that was when they started becoming properly indulgent…There are so many takes of ‘Sexy Sadie’, for instance. The efficiency went slightly out the window.”

Martin explained his motivation to re-mix early Beatles material – both giving collectors something to get excited about and modernising the band's appeal. "My motivation – when I tell my kids or grandkids about this album that changed the face of pop music, you want them to put it on a go, 'Yeah, I get it!' rather than, 'This sounds a bit old…'" he said.

He added: “It’s getting that balance between trying to provide people what they want. There’s quite a lot of stuff.”

Liam Gallagher’s Pretty Green clothing recently launched a ‘Sgt. Pepper’s”-inspired range to mark the album’s 50th anniversary. R&B star Frank Ocean meanwhile thanked the band for “single-handedly” getting him out of writer’s block.

The Fab Four’s iconic album will be celebrated at a special pop-up shop in Liverpool from May 25. The shop will be located on 1 Matthew Street – the same street where the Cavern Club is located – until it closes on June 11.