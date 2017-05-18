YouTube mobile streaming now open to all
May 18, 2017 - 16:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Now everyone can Go Live on YouTube without any subscribers, Android Police reports.
The ability to Go Live on YouTube (not to be confused with the entirely unrelated YouTube Go) previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K. In a bid to compete with other services, it looks like that limit has been dropped further, all the way to zero.
The only requirements are a verified channel and no live stream restrictions in the last 90 days.
The new feature is found via the FAB when you open the YouTube app. Give it a quick tap, and you'll be taken to a screen from which you have the option to either record, as normal, or Go Live with streaming content. Make sure your account is verified, or you might not see it.
