Ara Babloyan from ruling RPA elected Armenian parliament speaker
May 18, 2017 - 16:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ara Babloyan from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) was elected the speaker of the National Assembly on Thursday, May 18.
The parliament voted by secret ballot with 88 in favor and 12 opposed, catapulting Babloyan ahead of his only rival, Edmon Marukyan from the opposition YELQ bloc.
Prior to the vote, RPA's nominee pledged to do his best for better ties between the authorities and the opposition.
Babloyan is a pediatric urologist who was first elected to the National Assembly in 2007.
The 6th Convocation National Assembly consists of 105 lawmakers, including 58 from RPA, 31 from Tsarukyan bloc, nine from YELQ, and seven from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun.
