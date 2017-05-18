// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Billy Crudup joins Cate Blanchett in “Where'd You Go, Bernadette?”

Billy Crudup joins Cate Blanchett in “Where'd You Go, Bernadette?”
May 18, 2017 - 16:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Richard Linklater's adaptation of Where’d You Go, Bernadette? has found its third lead, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Billy Crudup will join Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig in the big-screen rendering of Maria Semple's best-selling book from Annapurna.

Bernadette follows an eccentric former architect (Blanchett) who mysteriously disappears from her claustrophobic life in Seattle, leaving behind her unfulfilled tech exec husband (Crudup) and their intelligent young daughter.

Linklater wrote the script with his longtime creative collaborator Vince Palmo and Holly Gent Palmo. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Ginger Sledge are producing.

Crudup was last seen in Mike Mills' awards season contender 20th Century Women and will be back in theaters this weekend with Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant.

Related links:
The Hollywood Reporter. Billy Crudup Joining Cate Blanchett in 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette?'
 Top stories
Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Armenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca festArmenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca fest
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Mercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google HomeMercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google Home
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
 Articles
Otri Trio performs for children with disabilities

Chance to have another dream

 Most popular in the section
Harrison Ford talks his role in “Blade Runner” sequel
Armenia's Artsvik takes 18th spot at Eurovision 2017
Pierce Brosnan's “The Son” gets renewed for season 2 on AMC
Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland sci-fi “Chaos Walking” travels to Cannes
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Amazon’s new bestseller list shows what people are actually reading The list will be broken into two broad categories: the top 20 books read and purchased in fiction and the top 20 in nonfiction.
Cy Twombly, Francis Bacon dominate Christie's $448 mln auction in NY Otherwise Christie's said Jean-Michel Basquiat's "La Hara" sold for $35 million shooting past its $22-28 million estimate.
Nigeria says alleged Chibok girl 'escaped' Boko Haram A presidential aide confirmed the rescue on Twitter, saying the girl was "found by Nigerian troops while she was escaping from captivity".
Asif Kapadia, Oscar winner for “Amy” to helm “Moth Smoke” The Lahore-based novel follows Darashikoh Shehzad, a social misfit who begins an affair with his best friend’s wife.