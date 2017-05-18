Billy Crudup joins Cate Blanchett in “Where'd You Go, Bernadette?”
May 18, 2017 - 16:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Richard Linklater's adaptation of Where’d You Go, Bernadette? has found its third lead, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Billy Crudup will join Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig in the big-screen rendering of Maria Semple's best-selling book from Annapurna.
Bernadette follows an eccentric former architect (Blanchett) who mysteriously disappears from her claustrophobic life in Seattle, leaving behind her unfulfilled tech exec husband (Crudup) and their intelligent young daughter.
Linklater wrote the script with his longtime creative collaborator Vince Palmo and Holly Gent Palmo. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Ginger Sledge are producing.
Crudup was last seen in Mike Mills' awards season contender 20th Century Women and will be back in theaters this weekend with Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Amazon’s new bestseller list shows what people are actually reading The list will be broken into two broad categories: the top 20 books read and purchased in fiction and the top 20 in nonfiction.
Cy Twombly, Francis Bacon dominate Christie's $448 mln auction in NY Otherwise Christie's said Jean-Michel Basquiat's "La Hara" sold for $35 million shooting past its $22-28 million estimate.
Nigeria says alleged Chibok girl 'escaped' Boko Haram A presidential aide confirmed the rescue on Twitter, saying the girl was "found by Nigerian troops while she was escaping from captivity".
Asif Kapadia, Oscar winner for “Amy” to helm “Moth Smoke” The Lahore-based novel follows Darashikoh Shehzad, a social misfit who begins an affair with his best friend’s wife.