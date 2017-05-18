Billy Crudup joins Cate Blanchett in “Where'd You Go, Bernadette?”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Richard Linklater's adaptation of Where’d You Go, Bernadette? has found its third lead, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Billy Crudup will join Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig in the big-screen rendering of Maria Semple's best-selling book from Annapurna.

Bernadette follows an eccentric former architect (Blanchett) who mysteriously disappears from her claustrophobic life in Seattle, leaving behind her unfulfilled tech exec husband (Crudup) and their intelligent young daughter.

Linklater wrote the script with his longtime creative collaborator Vince Palmo and Holly Gent Palmo. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Ginger Sledge are producing.

Crudup was last seen in Mike Mills' awards season contender 20th Century Women and will be back in theaters this weekend with Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant.