“The Dark Crystal” prequel series in development at Netflix

PanARMENIAN.Net - A prequel series to Jim Henson's 1982 groundbreaking fantasy film "The Dark Crystal" is coming to Netflix. "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" will take fans back to the world of Thra and be set "many years" prior to the original movie, AceShowbiz said.

" 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' will combine the art of puppetry perfected by the Jim Henson Company, with Louis' vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects," Cindy Holland, VP Original Content at Netflix, said. "I can't wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life."

The 10-episode series is scheduled to start production this fall in the U.K. The official synopsis of the prequel series reads, "When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world."

Louis Leterrier ("Now You See Me", "The Incredible Hulk") will direct the fantasy adventure series as well as executive produce alongside Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford. Writers Jeffrey Addis, Will Matthews and Javier Grillo-Marxuach will lead the writing as well as executive produce, while Jim Henson Company will produce. Longtime Henson collaborator Rita Peruggi will serve as a producer with Henson's Blanca Lista co-executive producing.

"Louis Leterrier is passionate about the world of 'The Dark Crystal' and has an incredible creative vision for the series. He brings this passion to every facet of the production as he leads the talented team of artists and writers that are bringing this entire universe to life. Netflix has a deep respect for my father's original work and the many people it inspired. They are the perfect partners to create this next epic chapter in The Dark Crystal story for new fans and the loyal fans who have waited so long for more adventures from this world," Lisa Henson, CEO of the Jim Henson Company, added.

Directed by Henson and Frank Oz, the original film grossed over $40 million with only a $16 million budget. "The Dark Crystal" was one of only three movies which Henson directed, joining "The Great Muppet Caper" and "Labyrinth".