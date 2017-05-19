“Snowpiercer” TV pilot finds its male lead in “Hamilton” star
May 19, 2017 - 10:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The TV adaptation of Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi hit "Snowpiercer" has found its male lead. Daveed Diggs known for his role in "Hamilton" is tapped to lead the TNT show while Scott Derrickson ("Doctor Strange") is hired to direct the pilot, AceShowbiz said.
The Broadway star will play a new character named Layton Well. Soon after the announcement, Chris Evans who led the original movie quickly gave him the stamp of approval on Twitter. "Cool," the Marvel actor wrote on his social media.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Layton Well is "a prisoner barely surviving the harsh conditions in the tail end of the train. A quiet thinker who spends his days sniffing the industrial-waste-turned-drug Chronole and tending to his cage full of rats, Layton becomes a reluctant participant in a struggle that could upend life on the train."
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Greece approves more austerity measures in bailout bid Eurozone finance ministers meet on May 22 to decide if Greece has done enough to receive a €7.5bn ($8.3bn) loan plus debt relief.
Three lawmakers from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc resign If Harutyun Gharagyozyan, Artyom Tsarukyan and Khachik Manukyan don’t withdraw the applications, their resignation will be accepted.
Duolingo rolls out a Japanese language course for iOS The Japanese course features a strong focus on real-world interactions like ordering food and asking directions.
Mercedes-Benz, Vivint to power solar homes Essentially, Mercedes is marrying its residential battery technology with Vivint's existing home solar panel business.