“Snowpiercer” TV pilot finds its male lead in “Hamilton” star

PanARMENIAN.Net - The TV adaptation of Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi hit "Snowpiercer" has found its male lead. Daveed Diggs known for his role in "Hamilton" is tapped to lead the TNT show while Scott Derrickson ("Doctor Strange") is hired to direct the pilot, AceShowbiz said.

The Broadway star will play a new character named Layton Well. Soon after the announcement, Chris Evans who led the original movie quickly gave him the stamp of approval on Twitter. "Cool," the Marvel actor wrote on his social media.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Layton Well is "a prisoner barely surviving the harsh conditions in the tail end of the train. A quiet thinker who spends his days sniffing the industrial-waste-turned-drug Chronole and tending to his cage full of rats, Layton becomes a reluctant participant in a struggle that could upend life on the train."