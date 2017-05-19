Japan cabinet approves bill allowing Emperor Akihito's abdication
May 19, 2017 - 11:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Japanese government on Friday, May 19 approved a one-off bill allowing ageing Emperor Akihito to step down from the Chrysanthemum Throne, in the first such abdication in two centuries, AFP reports.
The bill will now be sent to parliament for debate and likely receive swift final approval, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet signed off on the legislation.
Abdication must take place within three years of the bill becoming law.
Earlier this year reports suggested that 83-year-old Akihito could step down at the end of December 2018 and be replaced by Crown Prince Naruhito on January 1, 2019.
Reports of his desire to retire surprised Japan when they emerged last July.
In August he publicly cited age and declining health, which was interpreted as his wish to hand the crown to his eldest son.
But current Japanese law has no provision for abdication, thus requiring politicians to craft legislation to make it possible.
The status of the emperor is highly sensitive in Japan given its 20th century history of war waged in the name of Akihito's father Hirohito, who died in 1989.
Top stories
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
Partner news
Latest news
Three lawmakers from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc resign If Harutyun Gharagyozyan, Artyom Tsarukyan and Khachik Manukyan don’t withdraw the applications, their resignation will be accepted.
Star-studded animated film “Animal Crackers” sells around the world The adventure comedy features a high-wattage voice cast including Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Danny DeVito and Ian McKellen.
Shekhar Kapur to helm Genocide tale “3 Apples Fell From Heaven” The film is set in 1915-1917 as Turks slaughtered Armenians, and revolves around a young female refugee taken in by Turkish neighbors after the death of her parents.
Duolingo rolls out a Japanese language course for iOS The Japanese course features a strong focus on real-world interactions like ordering food and asking directions.