Lana Del Rey teases new single from “Lust for Life”

PanARMENIAN.Net - After releasing a single titled "Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind" few days ago, Lana Del Rey is currently gearing up to release another song. She took to her Instagram account on Thursday, May 18 to share a clip which shows her rehearsing the new track. The black-and white visuals sees Lana in a studio, doing a vampy choreography in front of a microphone stand while the background music being played, AceShowbiz said.

The song has typical hauntingly beautiful melodies of Lana's music, which also oozes somber '60s vibes. The singer moves her body seductively, yearning, "I fall to pieces when I'm with you." Fans speculate that the new song is tilted "Cherry". Judging that the lyrics include "my cherries and wine," the speculation could be a close call.

The new song would be the fourth track released from Lana's upcoming album "Lust for Life", following "Love", "Lust for Life" featuring The Weeknd and "Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind". She previously said of her forthcoming project, "I made my first 4 albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed."

Although there is still no official release date of "Lust for Life", we can already guess how the album would be. Lana claimed that she "started out thinking that the whole record was going to have sort of a '50s, '60s feeling, with some kind of The Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences."