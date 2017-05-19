Duolingo rolls out a Japanese language course for iOS
May 19, 2017 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The days of teaching yourself Japanese exclusively through Crunchyroll shows are coming to an end. Online language learning company Duolingo announced on Wednesday, May 17 that it has released a Japanese language course for its iOS app with an Android version dropping soon, Engadget said.
This won't be some dumbed-down anglicized lesson plan either. Rather than using romaji, which are Japanese words spelled out with Roman letters (ie, "kawaii" or "Hi de koroshimasu"), this language course will teach you to understand 100 Kanji and all the Hiragana characters.
And unlike some of Duolingo's other language courses, whose exercises sometimes more closely resembled MadLibs entries than anything you'd ever expect to hear someone actually say, the Japanese course features a strong focus on real-world interactions like ordering food and asking directions.
The iOS version is available now though there is no word yet on when exactly the Android version will be released. Either way, you've got precious little time to study before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics roll around, Engadget said.
Top stories
You can find the filters by opening up the camera interface in the app and tapping the new icon in the bottom right corner.
Nintendo has been building its mobile presence over the past year after years of focusing on games for its own hardware.
It’s a small change, but it could make a difference at confusing intersections or for people (like me) who are very bad with street names.
ADC subscribers will be offered to continue using the services provided by the Company on the current terms and conditions.
Partner news
Latest news
Greece approves more austerity measures in bailout bid Eurozone finance ministers meet on May 22 to decide if Greece has done enough to receive a €7.5bn ($8.3bn) loan plus debt relief.
Three lawmakers from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc resign If Harutyun Gharagyozyan, Artyom Tsarukyan and Khachik Manukyan don’t withdraw the applications, their resignation will be accepted.
Star-studded animated film “Animal Crackers” sells around the world The adventure comedy features a high-wattage voice cast including Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Danny DeVito and Ian McKellen.
Shekhar Kapur to helm Genocide tale “3 Apples Fell From Heaven” The film is set in 1915-1917 as Turks slaughtered Armenians, and revolves around a young female refugee taken in by Turkish neighbors after the death of her parents.