Star-studded animated film “Animal Crackers” sells around the world

PanARMENIAN.Net - Animated film Animal Crackers is taking a bite out of Cannes, with Arclight Films bringing the film to the market and making sales in key territories, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The adventure comedy features a high-wattage voice cast including Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Danny DeVito, Ian McKellen, Sylvester Stallone and Raven-Symone.

Directed by Tony Bancroft and Scott Christian Sava, Animal Crackers centers on a family who must use a magical box of Animal Crackers to save a run-down circus from being taken over by their evil uncle, Horatio P. Huntington.The catch is, once anyone eats an animal cracker, they turn into that animal.

Arclight Films, which is handling worldwide sales, has sold the project in several territories including UK & Canada (E-One), Latin America (Imagem), Philippines (Captive Entertainment), Middle East (ECS), Bulgaria (A Plus), Portugal (Prisvideo), India (Pictureworks), South Korea (Atrium), Israel (Filmhouse), Iceland (Myndform), and Czech Rep, Hungary and Romania (Prorom).

"We’re excited to be working with Scott and the incredibly talented Animal Crackers team,” said Gary Hamilton, managing director of Arclight Films. "The expertise of the cast and crew is unrivaled and the end result is a top-notch, superbly animated feature film that audiences worldwide will enjoy immensely."

The film was produced through Scott’s Blue Dream Studios and its sister company Blue Dream Studios Spain, headed up by Jaime Maestro and Nathalie Martinez, with funding coming from South Korea, China and North America.

"This film has been a labor of love, said Sava. "We have put together this amazing story and we are so excited that Arclight Films is going to help us share it with the world."