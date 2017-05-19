Three lawmakers from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc resign
May 19, 2017 - 13:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Three newly-elected Armenian lawmakers from Tsarukyan bloc have submitted letters of withdrawal, parliament speaker Ara Babloyan said on Friday, May 19.
If Harutyun Gharagyozyan, Artyom Tsarukyan and Khachik Manukyan don’t withdraw the applications, their resignation will be accepted.
Babloyan from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) was earlier elected the speaker of the National Assembly.
The parliament voted by secret ballot with 88 in favor and 12 opposed, catapulting Babloyan ahead of his only rival, Edmon Marukyan from the opposition YELQ bloc.
