Brie Larson runs away from her father in “The Glass Castle” trailer (video)
May 19, 2017 - 14:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lionsgate has released the first trailer for "The Glass Castle", which stars Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts. Based on the best-selling memoir by Jeannette Walls, the movie follows a girl from a dysfunctional family who decides to gain a successful life on her own, AceShowbiz said.
The trailer sees Jeannette's (Larson) past and present, offering a look at her poverty when she was a child and her wealthy life when she is adult. When she was a child, her family constantly moved to a new town due to her father's inability to find a stable job.
"The kids are tired to move to a new town everytime you lose a job," says Jeannette's mother (Watts) in the trailer. "You know, this run and run is only temporary," says Harrelson's character later on. "We just need perfect location and we can get to work on our castle."
The author herself has expressed her feeling of watching her story unveil on screen. "They did a spectacular job bringing to life a complicated story, there's so many nuances," says Walls to PEOPLE. "I wanted Brie Larson to play this role even before I knew who she was. She understands how to be strong and vulnerable at the same time, how you can fight and be scared at the same time."
Of Harrelson's portrayal of her father, Walls says, "The first time that I saw Woody in makeup and in character, I started trembling and crying-and I'm not that sort of person. But the degree to which he captured my father was breathtaking. He did and said things that my father did and said that I hadn't told him."
"The Glass Castle" is set to be released in U.S. theaters on August 11.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Ford brings Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its 2016 fleet Android Auto is supported for smartphones running Android 5.0 and higher, CarPlay for iPhone 5 or later, updated to iOS 7.1 or higher
UK says Assange will be arrested if he leaves Ecuador's embassy Assange has been holed up in the embassy since 2012 after skipping bail to avoid extradition to Sweden over the allegation of rape, which he denies.
Toyota, Nissan, Honda get behind fuel cell push in Japan Fuel cell vehicles are zero-emission, running on power produced when hydrogen combines with oxygen in the air to create water.
HBO Latino nabs Gael Garcia Bernal’s “You’re Killing Me, Susana” The film tracks a philandering two-bit Mexican actor who, when his wife abandons him, pursues her to a writing workshop in the snowy wastes of Iowa.