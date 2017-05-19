Stanley Tucci set to star in “The Silence” horror
May 19, 2017 - 15:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Stanley Tucci is set to star in “The Silence”, produced by Constantin Film and Emjag Prods., and directed by John Leonetti, who enjoyed a major horror hit with “Annabelle”, Variety said.
Mister Smith Entertainment is launching “The Silence” at this year’s Cannes Film Market.
Tucci joins the previously announced Kiernan Shipka in the cast.
”Stanley Tucci is a world class actor and a master at creating memorable characters. We can’t wait to see what he does with this role,” MSE’s David Garrett said.
Produced by Robert Kulzer (“Resident Evil”), Alexandra Milchan (“Wolf of Wall Street”) and Scott Lambert (AMC’s “The Terror”) with Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz executive producing, “The Silence” is based on the best-selling novel by fantasy/horror writer Tim Lebbon (“Star Wars: Into The Void”) with a screenplay by the Van Dyke brothers, Carey and Shane (“Chernobyl Diaries”). The film follows Ally, a deaf teenager who is terrorized by a lethal bat species called Vesps.
Leonetti’s horror feature “Annabelle” grossed over $250 million worldwide. Constantin’s “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” garnered $312 million worldwide from a January release.
