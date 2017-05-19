First look: Gerard Butler heads back to Scotland in “Keepers”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Gerard Butler returns to his Scottish roots for his latest film Keepers. He, along with fellow Scot Peter Mullan and newcomer Connor Swindells are featured in the first-look from the film, debuting exclusively at The Hollywood Reporter.

The psychological thriller recently wrapped a six-week shoot in Dumfries and at the Mull of Galloway. The story centers on three lighthouse keepers who arrive for their six-week shift and settle into their usual solitary routines on an uninhabited island. They soon stumble upon something that isn’t theirs to keep and are led down a path of survival, paranoia, greed, destruction and ultimately their unsolved disappearance.

Keepers, written by Celyn Jones and Joe Bone is produced by Andy Evans, Ade Shannon and Sean Marley for Mad as Birds Films, along with Jason Seagraves, Maurice Fadida and G-BASE’s Butler and Alan Siegel.

The film is executive produced by Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Brian Oliver for Cross Creek Pictures, Danielle Robinson for G-BASE and Mickey Gooch and DG Guyer of Kodiak Pictures.