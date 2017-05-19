Ford brings Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its 2016 fleet
May 19, 2017 - 16:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ford is releasing a software update to its model-year 2016 vehicles on Friday, May 19 so that the entire fleet will be able to use Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, The Verge says.
You can obtain the update in three ways: by downloading over the air for Wi-Fi-connected vehicles, by bringing your car to a Ford dealership, or by downloading the update to a USB drive then manually plugging into the car. To DIY the update, you’ll need to download the right version for your car from Ford’s owner support website. Android Auto is supported for smartphones running Android 5.0 and higher, while CarPlay is compatible with iPhone 5 or later, updated to iOS 7.1 or higher.
The update comes after carmakers Audi and Volvo announced that they will be using Android as the main operating system for their upcoming cars.
