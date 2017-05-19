// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Oscar-nommed Sally Hawkins returns for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

May 19, 2017 - 16:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sally Hawkins is returning to the monster-verse.

The Oscar-nominated actress will reprise her role of a creature-tracking scientist for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Legendary and Warner Bros.' sequel to its 2014 movie, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

While plot details are being kept on a faraway atoll, the story has a family — played by Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown — at its core. Other castmembers include O’Shea Jackson and Ken Watanabe, the latter another returnee from the 2014 installment.

King of the Monsters is part of a giant monster cinematic universe being made by Legendary and Warners that also includes the recent hit Kong: Skull Island.

Michael Dougherty is directing King of the Monsters, which has a March 22, 2019, release date.

Hawkins, who counts Paddington and Blue Jasmine among recent credits, next stars in The Shape of Water, the latest movie from Guillermo del Toro. She is repped by Conway van Gelder Grant.

Photo: Getty Images
