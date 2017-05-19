Armenian parliament favors ruling RPA’s proposal on committees
May 19, 2017 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The parliament on Friday, May 19 voted on two options of a draft law on the creation of standing committees.
The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) proposed cutting the number of committees to nine instead of the previous 12, while YELQ bloc suggested 10 committees, which meant keeping that of human rights under YELQ’s control.
Lawmakers at the National Assembly approved RPA’s variant with 64 votes in favour, nine against and four abstentions, Panorama.am reports.
Nine committees will thus function in the 6th Convocation National Assembly, which consists of 105 lawmakers, including 58 from RPA, 31 from Tsarukyan bloc, nine from YELQ, and seven from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun.
