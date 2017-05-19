Apple CEO Tim Cook spotted test-driving a glucose monitor
May 19, 2017 - 17:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tim Cook has been spotted at the Apple campus test-driving a device that tracks blood sugar, which was connected to his Apple Watch, CNBC reports.
A source said that Cook was wearing a prototype glucose-tracker on the Apple Watch, which points to future applications that would make the device a "must have" for millions of people with diabetes -- or at risk for the disease.
As CNBC reported last month, Apple has a team in Palo Alto working on the "holy grail" for diabetes: Non-invasive and continuous glucose monitoring. The current glucose trackers on the market rely on tiny sensors penetrating the skin. Sources said the company is already conducting feasibility trials in the Bay Area.
Tim Cook also talked about the device to a roomful of students in February at the University of Glasgow, where he received an honorary degree. He didn't say if it was a medical device from a company like Medtronic or Dexcom, or an Apple prototype.
"I've been wearing a continuous glucose monitor for a few weeks," he said. "I just took it off before coming on this trip."
Cook explained that he was able to understand how his blood sugar responded to foods he was eating. He made modifications to keep his blood sugar more constant.
In Silicon Valley, a huge health trend is low-carb, high fat diets. Increasingly, venture capitalists and executives are finding that if they cut down their sugar consumption, they see dramatic results including increased productivity and weight loss.
Cook has a lot of interest in personal health. For instance, he's also an active gym-goer, and recently told CNBC's Jim Cramer that he has lost 30 pounds.
Top stories
The ability to Go Live on YouTube previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K.
You can find the filters by opening up the camera interface in the app and tapping the new icon in the bottom right corner.
Nintendo has been building its mobile presence over the past year after years of focusing on games for its own hardware.
It’s a small change, but it could make a difference at confusing intersections or for people (like me) who are very bad with street names.
Partner news
Latest news
Marvel delves into “Star Wars” prequel era with “Mace Windu” comic series The new series will take place during the Clone Wars in a story that Owens promises will "feel like an organic part of the tapestry of the Star Wars universe."
Chinese jets intercept American radiation-sniffing plane, U.S. says "The issue is being addressed with China through appropriate diplomatic and military channels," said an Air Force spokeswoman.
Fox Searchlight nabs Robert Redford, Casey Affleck’s “Old Man & the Gun” The crime pic is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Redford) and tracks him from his escape from San Quentin at the age of 70.
Sharapova to play in Wimbledon qualifying tournament The 2004 champion at the All England Club said in a post on her website that she will not request a wild card into the main draw at Wimbledon.