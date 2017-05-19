// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Sharapova to play in Wimbledon qualifying tournament

May 19, 2017 - 18:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Maria Sharapova will play in the Wimbledon qualifying tournament, The Associated Press reports.

The 2004 champion at the All England Club, who returned last month from a 15-month doping ban, said in a post on her website that she will not request a wild card into the main draw at Wimbledon.

“Because of my improved ranking after the first three tournaments of my return, I will also be playing the Qualifying of Wimbledon in Roehampton, and will not be requesting a wild card into the main draw,” Sharapova wrote.

Earlier this week, Sharapova had her request for a French Open wild card rejected by Roland Garros officials.

The 30-year-old Russian retired from her second-round match at the Italian Open on Tuesday after apparently injuring her left thigh.

“I have already started getting treatment on the injury I sustained a few days ago in Rome, and will begin my preparation as soon I get better,” Sharapova wrote.

Since the end of her ban, Sharapova has used wild-card entries to play three events on the WTA Tour to get her world ranking up to a level where she can automatically enter anywhere again.

On Thursday, May 18, Sharapova was granted a wild card to play in the pre-Wimbledon tournament in Birmingham. The Aegon Classic begins on June 19, two weeks before Wimbledon.

Photo. AP/Andrew Medichini
