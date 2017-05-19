// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Fox Searchlight nabs Robert Redford, Casey Affleck’s “Old Man & the Gun”

Fox Searchlight nabs Robert Redford, Casey Affleck’s “Old Man & the Gun”
May 19, 2017 - 18:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fox Searchlight has picked up North American and U.K. distribution rights to Old Man and the Gun, the latest film from Ain't Them Bodies Saints filmmaker David Lowery, the company announced Thursday, May 18, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Redford and Casey Affleck lead a cast that also includes Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tom Waits and Tika Sumpter.

The crime pic is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Redford) and tracks him from his escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to a string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest's commitment to his craft, and a woman (Spacek) who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.

The film has wrapped principal photography in Cincinnati.

No release date was given, but a 2018 opening is the likely target.

Lowery, who last helmed 2016's Disney movie Pete's Dragon, directed and also wrote the script for Old Man, basing it on a short story by David Grann (The Lost City of Z) in The New Yorker. He calls it a "wild and wooly tale."

Producing are Endgame Entertainment's James D. Stern, Conde Nast Entertainment's Dawn Ostroff and Jeremy Steckler, Wildwood Enterprises, Identity Films' Anthony Mastromauro, Sailor Bear's Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston and Bill Holderman.

Photo: Claudio Onorati/ Ansa/ Corbis
Related links:
The Hollywood Reporter. Robert Redford, Casey Affleck Crime Movie 'Old Man and the Gun' Lands at Fox Searchlight
 Top stories
Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Armenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca festArmenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca fest
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Mercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google HomeMercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google Home
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
 Articles
Otri Trio performs for children with disabilities

Chance to have another dream

 Most popular in the section
Harrison Ford talks his role in “Blade Runner” sequel
Armenia's Artsvik takes 18th spot at Eurovision 2017
Pierce Brosnan's “The Son” gets renewed for season 2 on AMC
Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland sci-fi “Chaos Walking” travels to Cannes
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Chinese jets intercept American radiation-sniffing plane, U.S. says "The issue is being addressed with China through appropriate diplomatic and military channels," said an Air Force spokeswoman.
Sharapova to play in Wimbledon qualifying tournament The 2004 champion at the All England Club said in a post on her website that she will not request a wild card into the main draw at Wimbledon.
China's Xi threatened war if Philippines drills for oil, Duterte says "His response to me, 'we want to maintain the presence of warm relationship, but if you force the issue, we'll go to war'," Duterte said.
Rijksmuseum acquires photo book by 1st female photographer The English botanist and photographer Anna Atkins produced several editions of Photographs of British Algae between 1843 and 1853.