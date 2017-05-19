Fox Searchlight nabs Robert Redford, Casey Affleck’s “Old Man & the Gun”
May 19, 2017 - 18:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fox Searchlight has picked up North American and U.K. distribution rights to Old Man and the Gun, the latest film from Ain't Them Bodies Saints filmmaker David Lowery, the company announced Thursday, May 18, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Robert Redford and Casey Affleck lead a cast that also includes Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tom Waits and Tika Sumpter.
The crime pic is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Redford) and tracks him from his escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to a string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest's commitment to his craft, and a woman (Spacek) who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.
The film has wrapped principal photography in Cincinnati.
No release date was given, but a 2018 opening is the likely target.
Lowery, who last helmed 2016's Disney movie Pete's Dragon, directed and also wrote the script for Old Man, basing it on a short story by David Grann (The Lost City of Z) in The New Yorker. He calls it a "wild and wooly tale."
Producing are Endgame Entertainment's James D. Stern, Conde Nast Entertainment's Dawn Ostroff and Jeremy Steckler, Wildwood Enterprises, Identity Films' Anthony Mastromauro, Sailor Bear's Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston and Bill Holderman.
Photo: Claudio Onorati/ Ansa/ Corbis
