// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Marvel delves into “Star Wars” prequel era with “Mace Windu” comic series

Marvel delves into “Star Wars” prequel era with “Mace Windu” comic series
May 19, 2017 - 19:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Marvel Entertainment is expanding its Star Wars comic book lineup once again, and it's looking to the prequel trilogy for its next leading man. Launching this summer, Samuel L. Jackson's favorite Jedi Knight will return in the new mini series Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic — Mace Windu, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The new series will be written by Luke Cage TV writer Matt Owens, with art by Denys Cowan, and take place during the Clone Wars in a story that Owens promises will "feel like an organic part of the tapestry of the Star Wars universe."

In a statement from Marvel, Owens said, "No matter how well trained for battle the Jedi are, having to actually put those skills to use is another thing entirely. The preferred tools of the Jedi are diplomacy, harmony, education, peace. Now they find themselves leading troops on battlefields across the galaxy. They’re going to have a lot of thoughts about this. Is this really the way to peace? Is this the position I should be taking? Is this really the path the Jedi should be walking down? Doubt is understandable, but what each individual does with that doubt is very telling of who they are and where they will end up."

The five-issue series will be the third time Marvel has dipped into the prequel era since it regained the comic book license for the franchise in 2015; last year, the company published a Qui-Gon and Anakin series set between Episode I and Episode II, before launching a Darth Maul series in February of this year. Mace Wind begins in August.

Related links:
The Hollywood Reporter. Marvel Delves Into 'Star Wars' Prequel Era With 'Mace Windu' Comic Series
 Top stories
Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Armenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca festArmenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca fest
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Mercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google HomeMercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google Home
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
 Articles
Otri Trio performs for children with disabilities

Chance to have another dream

 Most popular in the section
Harrison Ford talks his role in “Blade Runner” sequel
Armenia's Artsvik takes 18th spot at Eurovision 2017
Pierce Brosnan's “The Son” gets renewed for season 2 on AMC
Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland sci-fi “Chaos Walking” travels to Cannes
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Chinese jets intercept American radiation-sniffing plane, U.S. says "The issue is being addressed with China through appropriate diplomatic and military channels," said an Air Force spokeswoman.
Sharapova to play in Wimbledon qualifying tournament The 2004 champion at the All England Club said in a post on her website that she will not request a wild card into the main draw at Wimbledon.
China's Xi threatened war if Philippines drills for oil, Duterte says "His response to me, 'we want to maintain the presence of warm relationship, but if you force the issue, we'll go to war'," Duterte said.
Rijksmuseum acquires photo book by 1st female photographer The English botanist and photographer Anna Atkins produced several editions of Photographs of British Algae between 1843 and 1853.