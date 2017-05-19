Marvel delves into “Star Wars” prequel era with “Mace Windu” comic series
May 19, 2017 - 19:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Marvel Entertainment is expanding its Star Wars comic book lineup once again, and it's looking to the prequel trilogy for its next leading man. Launching this summer, Samuel L. Jackson's favorite Jedi Knight will return in the new mini series Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic — Mace Windu, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The new series will be written by Luke Cage TV writer Matt Owens, with art by Denys Cowan, and take place during the Clone Wars in a story that Owens promises will "feel like an organic part of the tapestry of the Star Wars universe."
In a statement from Marvel, Owens said, "No matter how well trained for battle the Jedi are, having to actually put those skills to use is another thing entirely. The preferred tools of the Jedi are diplomacy, harmony, education, peace. Now they find themselves leading troops on battlefields across the galaxy. They’re going to have a lot of thoughts about this. Is this really the way to peace? Is this the position I should be taking? Is this really the path the Jedi should be walking down? Doubt is understandable, but what each individual does with that doubt is very telling of who they are and where they will end up."
The five-issue series will be the third time Marvel has dipped into the prequel era since it regained the comic book license for the franchise in 2015; last year, the company published a Qui-Gon and Anakin series set between Episode I and Episode II, before launching a Darth Maul series in February of this year. Mace Wind begins in August.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Chinese jets intercept American radiation-sniffing plane, U.S. says "The issue is being addressed with China through appropriate diplomatic and military channels," said an Air Force spokeswoman.
Sharapova to play in Wimbledon qualifying tournament The 2004 champion at the All England Club said in a post on her website that she will not request a wild card into the main draw at Wimbledon.
China's Xi threatened war if Philippines drills for oil, Duterte says "His response to me, 'we want to maintain the presence of warm relationship, but if you force the issue, we'll go to war'," Duterte said.
Rijksmuseum acquires photo book by 1st female photographer The English botanist and photographer Anna Atkins produced several editions of Photographs of British Algae between 1843 and 1853.