Apple blames exploding Beats headphones on third-party batteries
May 20, 2017 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple has refused to compensate an Australian woman who woke up on a flight to the sound of her Beats headphones exploding in her face. As Engadget reports citing Australian site Adelaide Now, Apple says they have investigated the incident and determined that third-party batteries were to blame.
The Beats headphones in question were reportedly an older model, purchased in 2014, that required extra batteries to function. The woman, who is remaining anonymous, said she was disappointed with Apple's decision because, "nowhere on the headphones - or their packaging - did it specify which brand of batteries should be used." Although the woman was burned on her face and hands, she was only seeking reimbursement to replace her headphones and items of clothing she was wearing. Engadget reached out to Apple for comment and we will update this post if we hear back.
This isn't the first time Beats has had a battery problem. In 2015, Apple recalled the Beats Pill XL speaker because it had a tendency to overheat and risk starting a fire in some rare cases. After the Australian woman's exploding Beats incident in February, Australian regulators issued a warning to leave battery powered devices stowed unless they're in use -- although it's unclear whether that policy would have actually prevented the explosion in this case. Anyhow, those less explosion-prone, zinc-based batteries can't arrive soon enough.
Top stories
The pop-over cross-app switcher appears when some users tap the profile icon in the top corners of Facebook, Messenger or Instagram.
The ability to Go Live on YouTube previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K.
You can find the filters by opening up the camera interface in the app and tapping the new icon in the bottom right corner.
Nintendo has been building its mobile presence over the past year after years of focusing on games for its own hardware.
Partner news
Latest news
Rouhani leads Iran presidential race, official says An official said that with 25 million ballots certified by the authorities so far, Rouhani won 14.619 million and Raisi gained 10.125 million.
Karabakh serviceman shot dead by Azerbaijani troops A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Karen Danielyan (b. 1996) received a fatal gunshot wound in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on May 20.
Texas State House passes Armenian Genocide resolution The Texas House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide by a vote of 137 to 0.
Marvel delves into “Star Wars” prequel era with “Mace Windu” comic series The new series will take place during the Clone Wars in a story that Owens promises will "feel like an organic part of the tapestry of the Star Wars universe."