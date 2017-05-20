Uber extends on-demand service to trucking
May 20, 2017 - 10:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Uber is expanding into a new field with a version of its on-demand ride application that lets truckers book cargo hauls with simple taps on smartphones, AFP reports.
Uber Freight rolling out in the US was touted by the company as an app that matches truckers or trucking companies with loads, and streamlines payments.
"We take the guesswork out of finding and booking freight, which is often the most stressful part of a driver's day," Uber said in a blog post available online Friday, May 19.
"What used to take several hours and multiple phone calls can now be achieved with the touch of a button."
San Francisco-based Uber made no mention of its efforts in self-driving vehicles, particularly trucks for cargo or deliveries.
Uber acquired commercial transport-focused tech startup Otto late last year as the company pressed ahead with its pursuit of self-driving technology.
Some $7.7 billion in funding was pumped into supply chain and logistics companies last year, according to industry tracker CB Insights.
UPS and FedEx were described as the two most active big logistics corporates investing in or acquiring private companies involved with applying new technologies to the trucking business.
The convoy of companies investing or acquiring trucking technology included Lineage Logistics; XPO Logistics, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, according to CB Insights.
Top stories
The pop-over cross-app switcher appears when some users tap the profile icon in the top corners of Facebook, Messenger or Instagram.
The ability to Go Live on YouTube previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K.
You can find the filters by opening up the camera interface in the app and tapping the new icon in the bottom right corner.
Nintendo has been building its mobile presence over the past year after years of focusing on games for its own hardware.
Partner news
Latest news
Rouhani leads Iran presidential race, official says An official said that with 25 million ballots certified by the authorities so far, Rouhani won 14.619 million and Raisi gained 10.125 million.
Karabakh serviceman shot dead by Azerbaijani troops A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Karen Danielyan (b. 1996) received a fatal gunshot wound in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on May 20.
Texas State House passes Armenian Genocide resolution The Texas House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide by a vote of 137 to 0.
Marvel delves into “Star Wars” prequel era with “Mace Windu” comic series The new series will take place during the Clone Wars in a story that Owens promises will "feel like an organic part of the tapestry of the Star Wars universe."