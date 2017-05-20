Uber extends on-demand service to trucking

PanARMENIAN.Net - Uber is expanding into a new field with a version of its on-demand ride application that lets truckers book cargo hauls with simple taps on smartphones, AFP reports.

Uber Freight rolling out in the US was touted by the company as an app that matches truckers or trucking companies with loads, and streamlines payments.

"We take the guesswork out of finding and booking freight, which is often the most stressful part of a driver's day," Uber said in a blog post available online Friday, May 19.

"What used to take several hours and multiple phone calls can now be achieved with the touch of a button."

San Francisco-based Uber made no mention of its efforts in self-driving vehicles, particularly trucks for cargo or deliveries.

Uber acquired commercial transport-focused tech startup Otto late last year as the company pressed ahead with its pursuit of self-driving technology.

Some $7.7 billion in funding was pumped into supply chain and logistics companies last year, according to industry tracker CB Insights.

UPS and FedEx were described as the two most active big logistics corporates investing in or acquiring private companies involved with applying new technologies to the trucking business.

The convoy of companies investing or acquiring trucking technology included Lineage Logistics; XPO Logistics, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, according to CB Insights.