Imagine Dragons to pay tribute to Chris Cornell at Billboard awards

PanARMENIAN.Net - Imagine Dragons will be honoring late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell at this year's Billboard Music Awards. They will take the stage to pay tribute to the late singer in words prior to their performance. The rock band will reportedly talk about how Cornell influenced them as musicians, AceShowbiz said.

The news of Cornell's death has obviously shocked the music world. Imagine Dragons recently took to Twitter to offer their sincere condolences. "Rest In Peace Chris. You inspired us as well as millions of artists around the world," so they wrote.

Besides Imagine Dragons, other fellow musicians flooded the internet to send their prayers. Elton John tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man." Adam Lambert wrote, "RIP Chris Cornell." Meanwhile, Gavin Rossdale tweeted, "I am so saddened by Chris Cornell passing. @soundgarden Total shock. Great man. Great band. Great loss. Love to everyone in his world. You will be missed."

Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel room on Wednesday, May 17 after doing a show with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. The cause of death "has been determined as suicide by hanging."

"His wife, Vicky, and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing," a rep for Soundgarden previously said. "They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."