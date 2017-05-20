London Grammar add more dates to 2017 UK tour
May 20, 2017 - 12:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - London Grammar have added more shows to their upcoming 2017 UK tour. Full dates and ticket details are below, according to NME.
The returning trio are set to release their long-awaited second album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ next month. Due to phenomenal demand, the band have now announced extra dates in at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Monday October 30 and the O2 Apollo in Manchester on Tuesday October 17.
Their full upcoming UK tour dates are below, with tickets available here.
Tue October 17 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo Wed October 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds Fri October 20 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo Sat October 21 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo Mon October 23 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham Thu October 26 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City Fri October 27 2017 – BRISTOL Colston Hall Bristol Sun October 29 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Newcastle City Hall Mon October 30 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton
The band have also shared a new MK remix of new single ‘Oh Woman Oh Man’.
London Grammar release ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ on June 2.
“The first album was a lot more about relationships, but then the second one is too – but in a different way,” singer Hannah Reid told NME about their ‘dream-like’ new record. “It’s probably about the relationship you have with yourself, rather than one specific other person. The relationship that us three had on the road, and there’s a lot about the meaning of life in general, which is SO lame, but that is what we talk about!”
Guitarist Dan Rothman then went on to say that fans can expect it to be ‘less moody than the first record’. “It’s maybe less ‘samey’,” he said. “We’ve tried to provide more variety.”
“We’ve expanded on the filmic, cinematic aspect,” added Dot Major in percussion and keys. “That’s maybe something that’s consistent throughout the new album, but in terms of what’s going on in different songs it definitely varies a bit more.”
