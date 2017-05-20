“Mamma Mia!” sequel “Here We Go Again!” in the works

PanARMENIAN.Net - Universal Pictures has announced that the sequel of hit musical "Mamma Mia!" (2008) is underway. "Mamma Mia" sequel, titled "Here We Go Again!", is set for a July 20, 2018 release date.

As AceShowbiz reports citing Variety, that the sequel will feature ABBA songs which were not featured in the first movie. According to the studio's announcement, the movie will also bring back "some reprised favorites." Sources tell Variety that "Here We Go Again!" may focus on Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan's characters years before the event in the original film. While Streep, Firth and Brosnan may reprise their roles in present days, their younger versions may be played by new actors.

Playtone Pictures will produce "Here We Go Again!", while "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" scribe Ol Parker is set to write and direct the movie. Former ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus will be aboard the project again to provide music and lyrics as well as serve as executive producers.

2008's "Mamma Mia!" followed a bride-to-be who tried to find her real father using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA. Also starring in the movie were Stellan Skarsgard, Amanda Seyfried, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper and Rachel McDowall. Seyfried played the bride-to-be named Sophie, while Streep portrayed her mother. Brosnan, Firth and Skarsgard, meanwhile, portrayed Sophie's possible fathers.

The movie sucessfully nabbed a spectacular $609.8 million worldwide against its $52 million budget. It was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture-Comedy or Musical and earned Streep a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Comedy or Musical.