Robert Pattinson to star in two-part film “The Souvenir”
May 20, 2017 - 14:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Robert Pattinson, who is in Cannes with his latest film Good Time, will star in the two-part film The Souvenir along with Tom Burke, Ariane Labed and Richard Ayoade, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Joanna Hogg will direct the '80s-set film that centers on a young film student who is involved in her first serious love affair with a complicated and untrustworthy man.
The female lead has not yet been cast. Burke will play the male lead in the first film, while Pattinson will take on the leading male role of the second film.
Martin Scorsese will executive produce with his Sikelia Productions partner Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Luke Schiller will produce the film, which is being introduced in Cannes by Protagonist.
Pattinson was recently seen in The Lost City of Z with Charlie Hunnam and Queen of the Desert with Nicole Kidman. He stars in the Safdie brothers’ Good Time, which is playing in the festival.
