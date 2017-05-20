// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Hayden Christensen battles PTSD in “Numb, at the Edge of the End” trailer (video)

Hayden Christensen battles PTSD in “Numb, at the Edge of the End” trailer
 May 20, 2017 - 14:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Hollywood Reporter has gotten an exclusive teaser trailer for Rodrigo Vila's Numb, at the Edge of the End.

Currently being shopped at the Cannes Film Festival, Numb follows Kurt Matheson, played by Hayden Christensen, a war veteran with PTSD who thinks that the end of the world is coming.

Harvey Keitel stars alongside Christensen as a dubious Messiah who leaves his normal life and begins to train himself for the end of the world.

"Numb tackles the threats of Global Warming and nuclear threats by showing Kurt Matheson’s (Christensen) journey to surviving the Apocalypse," said Vila. "It is a surprising and shocking film that will appeal to a worldwide audience."

Related links:
The Hollywood Reporter. Cannes: Hayden Christensen Battles PTSD in 'Numb, at the Edge of the End' Trailer
 Top stories
Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Armenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca festArmenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca fest
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Mercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google HomeMercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google Home
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
 Articles
Otri Trio performs for children with disabilities

Chance to have another dream

 Most popular in the section
Harrison Ford talks his role in “Blade Runner” sequel
Armenia's Artsvik takes 18th spot at Eurovision 2017
Pierce Brosnan's “The Son” gets renewed for season 2 on AMC
Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland sci-fi “Chaos Walking” travels to Cannes
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Syrian rebels start leaving last opposition-held Homs district The deal, backed by Syria's ally Russia, began to be implemented in March. Thousands of people have left in a several stages.
Video messages and public ‘Telescope’ videos come to Telegram Along with private video messages, Telegram is looking to expand its public channels by adding video there as well, in a feature called Telescope.
U.S. regulators open probe into recall of 1.7 million Hyundai, Kia models The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it would investigate the timeliness of the engine recalls.
Armenia to boost military-technical cooperation with India The sides attached great importance to the high-level political relations, stressing the big potential in the defense sector too.